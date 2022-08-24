The Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education will begin the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of its founding by presenting the Greater Pittsburgh premiere of “From Darkness to Light: Mosaics Inspired by Tragedy.”
The exhibition — inspired by the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting — will be held Monday, Aug. 29, to Friday, Sept. 30, in the Jodee Harris Gallery of the Seton Hill University Arts Center, 205 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
“From Darkness to Light” is presented in partnership with the Holocaust Center of Greater Pittsburgh, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, the David and Barbara Kalla Fund of Schwab Charitable and the Seton Hill University Alumni College.
A reception and gallery talk will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The program will begin at 3 p.m. and will include remarks from lead artist Susan Ribnick, who as co-president of The Austin Mosaic Guild, brought together mosaic artists from the world to create works that react and respond to the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018. The 36 mosaics in the exhibition evoke themes ranging from antisemitism and injustice to hope, resilience and peace. RSVP for the reception by emailing ncche@setonhill.edu
“The works in ‘From Darkness to Light’ are a profound way of honoring the victims of the Tree of Life shooting and expressing solidarity with the people of the Pittsburgh region,” said Dr. James Paharik, director of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education.
“Each of the mosaics is beautifully crafted and uniquely meaningful. Together, they offer a powerful testimony to our shared conviction that love is stronger than hate. Exhibiting these works, 36 in all, is a perfect way to begin our commemoration of the 35th and 36th years of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education — in Hebrew, our “double chai,” or “double life,” anniversary. As we look toward our future, we are more committed than ever to combating violence and hate and to striving to bring about a safer and more compassionate world.”
The exhibit may be viewed during normal gallery hours from Aug. 29 to Sept. 30: Monday — Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 1 to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Private group tours can be arranged by contacting ncche@setonhill.edu.
