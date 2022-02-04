Seton Hill to celebrate legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with speech Feb. 8

Seton Hill University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Task Force will hold its annual educational program in commemoration of Dr. King’s birthday featuring Nathaniel “Nate” Griffin, lead pastor of Chosen for Completion Ministries in Portsmouth, Virginia. Pastor Griffin will speak on the theme “Love Thy Neighbor.”
The event will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in Cecilian Hall on the second floor of the university’s Administration Building. While in-person attendance is limited to members of the Seton Hill community, a livestream of the program will be available via Zoom at https://setonhill-edu.zoom.us/j/99547869695?pwd=TnFwT3lEVkFqR3JRYkk3SEYwSjBUZz09.
Griffin, a native of Newport News, Virginia, is a former collegiate and professional football player who now serves as lead pastor of Chosen for Completion Ministries, known as C4C. Chosen for Completion is a non-denominational Christ-centered ministry focused on being “the hands and feet of Christ” in neighborhoods, communities, work places, homes, and in everyday living.
Griffin received his bachelor’s degree in counseling from Marshall University, where he also played football as an offensive lineman. After graduation, he pursued a career as a free agent in the NFL and the Canadian Football League. In 2012, Pastor Griffin earned a master of divinity degree from Regent University. He serves on numerous boards throughout his community and has been a speaker at a number of business seminars as well as men’s conferences, racial reconciliation events and leadership conferences.
In addition to the education program, the Seton Hill community will participate in Take the Day On, a day of community service in honor of Dr. King, on Saturday, Feb. 12.
As Seton Hill’s spring 2022 semester did not begin until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, events honoring Dr. King are held in February.
