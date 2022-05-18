Seton Hill University’s Griffins Esports program will announce its inaugural team roster during a livestream event 2 p.m. Friday, May 20.
The livestream is available on the Griffins Esports Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/shu_egriffins.
Seton Hill announced in October 2021 that the Greensburg university would begin competing in Esports in fall 2022 that will provide incoming and current students the opportunity to participate in video gaming tournaments against college players from across the country.
Seton Hill expects to compete in at least five game titles at program launch, including Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League, Hearthstone and FIFA Soccer. Titles may change or be added based on player interest and skill levels.
The university is building a gaming arena in the lower level of Canevin Hall for the Esports program. The 875-square-foot arena will feature 16 PC gaming stations and multi-level seating with multiple monitors for viewing.
Seton Hill is a member of the National Association of College Esports (NACE), the largest member association of college and university varsity Esports programs that promotes the education and development of students through intercollegiate Esports.
