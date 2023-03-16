Seton Hill University is formalizing efforts that would allow qualified students in certain majors to complete their bachelor’s degree in as little as three years instead of the normal four.
Starting in the fall of 2023, incoming first-year students who have at least 12 college credits they earned in high school will be able to complete their degree early through a highly personalized academic plan.
“All of us at Seton Hill recognize that affordability is a key factor for many students and their families when they are choosing where to go to college,” said Seton Hill University President Mary C. Finger. “Seton Hill has long worked to keep education costs attainable for students regardless of their financial circumstances through increased private scholarship funding and institutional financial aid as well as pre-college programs such as college in high school, which allow students to earn college credits while taking classes at their high schools at a fraction of the cost. An increasing number of students are entering Seton Hill with 12 or more college credits, and this new effort will provide these students with a personalized road map that will allow them to graduate early, saving them time and money, and allowing them to enter their career field or graduate school at an accelerated rate.”
“We have noticed an increase in the number of students graduating early as a result of entering Seton Hill with college credits,” said Susan Yochum, SC, Ph.D., provost of Seton Hill. “Through this new effort, Seton Hill is formalizing a process that many students have undertaken on their own by providing additional guidance and support. Students will continue to take all of the classes required for their major as well as Seton Hill’s robust liberal arts curriculum.”
The accelerated degree pathway is available in a variety of majors across all five of Seton Hill’s schools, which include Business, Education and Applied Social Sciences, Humanities, Natural and Health Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.
Students who apply to and are accepted to Seton Hill for the fall 2023 semester – and who have at least 12 college credits through a College in High School or Dual Enrollment program or Advanced Placement (AP) courses — should let their admissions counselor know about their interest in pursuing an accelerated pathway. Their counselor and their faculty academic adviser will then work with them on developing a personalized plan.
Seton Hill has its own College in High School Program, which currently enrolls more than 1,600 students at 53 high schools. The program allows students to earn college credits through classes they are taking at their high school that follow rigorous academic standards set by Seton Hill. The university will also accept credits from similar programs offered by other universities.
For additional information, visit www.setonhill.edu/fasterdegree.
Frequently Asked Questions
• How do students apply to get a degree in as little as three years at Seton Hill?
Interested students don’t need a separate application. They apply to Seton Hill and let their admissions counselor know they are interested in learning more about earning your bachelor’s degree in an accelerated format. Students need to have at least 12 college credits coming into Seton Hill – from college in high school, dual enrollment or Advanced Placement – in order to be able to complete their academic program in as little as three years.
• What academic programs are currently offering the accelerated bachelor’s degree?
Currently, students interested in earning their degree in as little as three years can major in 21 programs across all five of Seton Hill’s Schools. These academic programs include Accounting, Art History, Biology (B.A.), Chemistry, Communication, Criminal Justice, English, General Studies, Global Studies, Health Science, History, Marketing, Math, Political Science, Psychology, Religious Studies/Theology, Sociology, Spanish, Theatre Arts, Theatre Business, and World Culture & Language. More programs may be added in the future.
• Will students need to attend classes in the summer?
Seton Hill’s program does not require students to take classes in the summer. Students would take 18 credits each semester for a total of six semesters if they come in with 12 credits. Of course, students can opt to take a summer course if they prefer.
• How much cost savings will a student experience?
By graduating in as little as three years, students will potentially save a year of tuition and – depending on their housing situation – a year of room and board – minus the costs of the college in high school or AP credits with which they entered. However, college in high school and AP credits are offered at a fraction of the cost of regular credits.
• How will Seton Hill support students who want to graduate in as little as three years?
Seton Hill faculty academic advisors will provide one-on-one personalized guidance to students and will help them map out the courses they need to take each semester in order to graduate early. This personalization will be based on each student’s individual circumstances, including the credits they have coming into Seton Hill. A student’s curriculum plan will be determined by the number of credits and courses transferred to Seton Hill.
• Will students graduating in as little as three years be able to participate in extracurricular activities or athletics?
Seton Hill students who want to graduate at an accelerated pace will certainly be able to participate in extracurricular activities, including athletics, but should note that they must be able to balance a load of 18 credits per semester with those activities.
