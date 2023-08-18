Seton Hill University has updated its articulation agreement with Westmoreland County Community College that allows RN degree recipients at Westmoreland to complete their BSN through Seton Hill’s online RN-BSN program, the Greensburg campus announced this week in an email release.
The transfer agreement will afford students the opportunity to pre-plan their admissions and transfer options while maximizing transfer credits and allowing a seamless matriculation into the Seton Hill RN-BSN program.
Upon admission to Westmoreland’s RN program, students may apply immediately or any time thereafter to Seton Hill University’s RN-BSN program. Seton Hill guarantees admission to the RN to BSN program, providing students complete their AAS in nursing with a minimum QPA of 2.0 and having successfully passed the NCLEX exam.
“Seton Hill’s updated agreement with Westmoreland County Community College will help RN graduates easily transition into Seton Hill’s online RN-BSN program and give them the flexibility to work in the field while completing their bachelor’s degree,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with institutions such as Westmoreland to help meet regional workforce needs and provide additional opportunities for students.”
“Articulation agreements are a great way for our students to achieve their goals,” said Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president, Westmoreland County Community College. “Seamless pathways from Westmoreland to universities like Seton Hill provide tremendous opportunities for our students who wish to pursue a BSN, and it fills a workforce gap that the region is currently experiencing.”
“The need for BSN-trained nurses in hospitals, health care systems, nursing facilities and more continues to grow at a rapid pace,” said Diane Kondas, director of the Daniel J. Wukich School of Nursing at Seton Hill. “Seton Hill is excited to welcome more Westmoreland County Community College RN graduates to our online RN-BSN program so that they are ready to serve the health care needs of our community.”
Two baccalaureate programs are offered through the Daniel J. Wukich School of Nursing at Seton Hill – a traditional BSN, which graduated its first four-year class into the field in May 2023, and the RN to BSN program, which also benefits adults working in the field who are seeking additional education.
For more information on the Daniel J. Wukich School of Nursing at Seton Hill, visit www.setonhill.edu/nursing or the RN to BSN program website at www.setonhill.edu/RNtoBSN.
Interested students can contact Julie Warnick in the Graduate & Online Studies Office at 724-838-4208 or email gadmit@setonhill.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.