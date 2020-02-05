Seton Hill University Provost Susan Yochum, SC, Ph.D., recognized students on the fall 2019 dean’s list, the Greensburg campus reported Tuesday.
In order to qualify for the Seton Hill dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate student “must earn a semester average of 3.7 or above out of a possible 4.0.”
Area qualifiers are listed by home residence:
Tyler Bryant, Joel Cawoski, Maria Cawoski, Alyssa Dempsey
Gabrielle Evancho, Lucy Firment, Austin Gmuer, Rieley Hoopes
Coltin Kifer, Courtney Ann Lawrence, Jessica Linger, Brittaney Pietrangelo
Joseph Piper, Chloe Pohland, Lauren Reitz, Grace Rellick, Christopher Robinson
Autumn Seftas, Sarah Seremet, Emma Shaulis, Dylan Stephenson, Ryleigh Testa
Halea Ansell, Jacinta Jolly, Sadie Knopsnider
Taylor Ednie, Stephanie Polinsky
Megan Aukerman, Nicolette Peterson, Micaela Reed
Layne Lueckert
Leila Ayala Camacho, Jared Bannon, Kevin Banze, Kristina Bartolomucci
Angela Beall, Kayleah Beedon, Vivian Bishop, Maria Blasioli
Alyese Bolton, Ashley Bomer, Colin Cardella, Kimberly Chapman
Cayla Cosner, Benjamin Difrancesco, Theodore DiSanti, Stephen Dumnich
Luke Ewing, Jordan Fiedor, Brianna Franzino, Alexandra Gassman
Ki Givens, Brian Gralluzzo, Joshua Griffith, Madison Harry
Luke Hudson, Nathan Irgang, Madison Kaufman, Hyunme Kim
Samantha Klions, Alexandra Kornides, Thomas McChesney
Madison McMichael, Alison McVay, Lauren Moore, Vi Ngo
Nicole Page, Erin Parks, Thomas Pellis, Samantha Pugner-Piper
Nicolas Rause, Rachel Reese, Leah Riley, Lauren Ritenour
Rebecca Scassellati, Richard Scassellati, Sarah Schmidt, Jeremy Smith
Mazie Smith, Sarah Smoker, Devon Sopko, Nathan Stanko
Gabrielle Stepanik, Maria Sunseri, Anna Testa, Justin Timothy
Brenna Upholster, Kirsten Voelker, Hannah Woitkowiak
Autumn Kostley, Faith McDowell, Giordanna Paola, Marissa Tunstall
Peggy Bitner, Ally Bloom, Hallie Brodak, Morgan Conty
Jolene Cummins, Caitlynn Hirak, Ally Kaputa, Kaleigh Muko
Noah Ponko, Allison Riddle, Emily Ukasik, Ashley Werner
Emily Lambrecht, Holly Long
Charla Conrad
Jenna Raccor
Carrie Hood
Lara Brady
