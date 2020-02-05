Seton Hill University Provost Susan Yochum, SC, Ph.D., recognized students on the fall 2019 dean’s list, the Greensburg campus reported Tuesday.

In order to qualify for the Seton Hill dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate student “must earn a semester average of 3.7 or above out of a possible 4.0.”

Area qualifiers are listed by home residence:

Tyler Bryant, Joel Cawoski, Maria Cawoski, Alyssa Dempsey

Gabrielle Evancho, Lucy Firment, Austin Gmuer, Rieley Hoopes

Coltin Kifer, Courtney Ann Lawrence, Jessica Linger, Brittaney Pietrangelo

Joseph Piper, Chloe Pohland, Lauren Reitz, Grace Rellick, Christopher Robinson

Autumn Seftas, Sarah Seremet, Emma Shaulis, Dylan Stephenson, Ryleigh Testa

Halea Ansell, Jacinta Jolly, Sadie Knopsnider

Taylor Ednie, Stephanie Polinsky

Megan Aukerman, Nicolette Peterson, Micaela Reed

Layne Lueckert

Leila Ayala Camacho, Jared Bannon, Kevin Banze, Kristina Bartolomucci

Angela Beall, Kayleah Beedon, Vivian Bishop, Maria Blasioli

Alyese Bolton, Ashley Bomer, Colin Cardella, Kimberly Chapman

Cayla Cosner, Benjamin Difrancesco, Theodore DiSanti, Stephen Dumnich

Luke Ewing, Jordan Fiedor, Brianna Franzino, Alexandra Gassman

Ki Givens, Brian Gralluzzo, Joshua Griffith, Madison Harry

Luke Hudson, Nathan Irgang, Madison Kaufman, Hyunme Kim

Samantha Klions, Alexandra Kornides, Thomas McChesney

Madison McMichael, Alison McVay, Lauren Moore, Vi Ngo

Nicole Page, Erin Parks, Thomas Pellis, Samantha Pugner-Piper

Nicolas Rause, Rachel Reese, Leah Riley, Lauren Ritenour

Rebecca Scassellati, Richard Scassellati, Sarah Schmidt, Jeremy Smith

Mazie Smith, Sarah Smoker, Devon Sopko, Nathan Stanko

Gabrielle Stepanik, Maria Sunseri, Anna Testa, Justin Timothy

Brenna Upholster, Kirsten Voelker, Hannah Woitkowiak

Autumn Kostley, Faith McDowell, Giordanna Paola, Marissa Tunstall

Peggy Bitner, Ally Bloom, Hallie Brodak, Morgan Conty

Jolene Cummins, Caitlynn Hirak, Ally Kaputa, Kaleigh Muko

Noah Ponko, Allison Riddle, Emily Ukasik, Ashley Werner

Emily Lambrecht, Holly Long

Charla Conrad

Jenna Raccor

Carrie Hood

Lara Brady

