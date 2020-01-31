The National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education at Seton Hill University will hold a reception and book signing in honor of the publication of its new title, “Women, the Holocaust and Genocide: The Ethel LeFrak Holocaust Education Conference Proceedings.”
The event will be held 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the JoAnne Woodyard Boyle Health Sciences Center, Room 167.
The book’s editor, Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM, will be on hand for a discussion and to sign copies of the publication, which will be available for sale that evening at a discounted rate of $10.
Rittner, a member of the Religious Sisters of Mercy, is a Distinguished Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey.
The publication includes scholarly papers and presentations from the 11th triennial Ethel LeFrak Holocaust Education Conference held at Seton Hill University in October 2018. The conference’s theme focused on women’s roles in the Holocaust as victims, rescuers, bystanders and perpetrators.
At the event, two Seton Hill faculty members will also present information about their recent and upcoming publications.
The Rev. Dr. David von Schlichten, associate professor of religious studies, will discuss and sign copies of his new book, “The Bible Out of the Pew: An Empowering Guide for the Spiritual But Not Religious.”
Dr. Roni Kay O’Dell, associate professor of political science, will discuss her upcoming publication, “Global Politics: A Learner-Centered Perspective,” co-authored with Dr. Sasha Breger Bush, assistant professor of political science at the University of Colorado Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.