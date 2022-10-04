Seton Hill MBA director ordained as permanent deacon for Diocese of Pittsburgh

Dr. Douglas K. Nelson, director of the MBA program and associate professor of business at Seton Hill University, is one of 17 men who were ordained by Bishop David A. Zubik as permanent deacons for the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh Saturday morning, Oct. 1, at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh.
As ordained ministers of the Catholic Church, deacons assist priests at Mass, preach on occasion, and preside as needed at baptisms, weddings, funeral services, and other liturgical functions, the Diocese of Pittsburgh said in a news release.
They also help provide pastoral care to people in hospitals and nursing homes, jails and prisons, and various other settings, sharing the faith by word and example. Permanent deacons coordinate what is typically part-time ministry with job and family responsibilities, according to the release.
“These men have been deeply immersed in the diocesan Deacon Formation Program for more than five years,” Bishop Zubik said in the news release. “The process has helped them discern their vocation to this ministry, deepen their relationship with the Lord, and model their lives on Jesus, who came not to be served but to serve.”
Nelson, who has served at Seton Hill since 2009, is a member of St. Kilian Parish in Adams/Cranberry townships. He and his wife, Ellen, have a son and a daughter. In the parish, he serves as a sacristan, lector, and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. He also lectors at daily Masses at Seton Hill.
“My faith has always been an integral part of my life, but I have felt ever increasingly drawn to do more. I discovered the more I served others through and within the Church, the more I sensed a profound inner peace,” Nelson said. “After being encouraged by a former Seton Hill University MBA student, and now deacon, to consider the Diaconate, I discussed it with my wife and submitted an application. I began to pray and discern what I believed was an authentic call to the Diaconate. It was through this process of discernment that I finally realized that I was aligning my will with His Will resulting in that greater sense of peace and interior freedom. To me, it is clearly what I am being called to do. I humbly look forward, with the help of the Holy Spirit, to serving others.”
Nelson and the other men have been engaged in the Diocesan Formation Program since 2017. Formation involves an intensive program of course work, personal and spiritual development, and practical experience in pastoral ministry.
There are currently 95 permanent deacons in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. The first class was ordained in 1974.
