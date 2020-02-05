Seton Hill University, Greensburg, this week announced it has launched a new online RN to BSN program that will allow working adults in the nursing profession to earn their bachelor’s degree online and in as little as one year.
The new addition to Seton Hill’s Adult Degree Program will be offered through the Daniel J. Wukich School of Nursing.
“As Seton Hill University successfully launched its new BSN program last fall, we recognized the need to provide working nursing professionals the ability to complete their bachelor’s degree, an educational credential that a growing number of healthcare providers are requiring of their nursing staffs,” said Seton Hill President Mary C. Finger, Ed.D. “Seton Hill’s RN to BSN program will provide nurses already in the field with greater opportunities to take on leadership roles and advance in the profession.”
“Seton Hill’s top-notch faculty, curriculum and facilities in the health sciences coupled with its liberal arts offerings will allow students to expand their scientific and professional knowledge while helping them gain the communication and leadership skills to allow them to move forward in their careers,” said Seton Hill Provost Susan Yochum, SC, Ph.D. “And through Seton Hill’s nationally recognized career services center, RN to BSN graduates will have a lifetime of support as they aim to take on new roles in their profession.”
“The RN to BSN program at Seton Hill provides tremendous flexibility to working professionals in the nursing field who want to continue their education,” said Diane Kondas, director of the Daniel J. Wukich School of Nursing at Seton Hill. “Students will be able to complete the program fully online, and they can complete their bachelor’s degree in as little as one year.”
Seton Hill University’s RN to BSN program provides working nursing professionals the ability to complete their bachelor’s degree in a flexible format that meets their needs.
Students will receive 33 credits for their RN degree with the ability to transfer up to 90 credits to Seton Hill. Working RNs will only have to complete 60 practicum hours to earn their BSN.
For more information on Seton Hill’s RN to BSN program, visit www.setonhill.edu/rnbsn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.