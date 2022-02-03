Seton Hill University’s Jodee Harris Gallery will host “Glacial Movements and Solar Folds,” an exhibition of the work of artist Fritz Horstman, Feb. 3 to March 3, the Greensbug campus reported Tuesday.
An opening reception for Glacial Movements and Solar Folds will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, with an artist talk beginning at 4 p.m.
Horstman said about his work, “Subjectivity and objectivity oscillate in interesting ways when one looks closely at the systems that make up our world. Aspects of nature that may at first appear fixed and unchanged by human hands take on fluid and fungible features when closely observed. What may seem to be highly personal can expand to something universal. This perceptual fluidity informs the formal, spatial, and environmental concerns that run through all of my Folded Cyanotypes and sculptures. Attention to material and process is paramount…”
Horstman received his MFA from Maryland Institute College of Art, Baltimore, and his BA from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. His works have been exhibited at the Jennifer Terzian Gallery, Litchfield, Connecticut; the Martin Museum at Baylor University, Waco, Texas, and internationally in Germany, Norway and Russia.
Recent awards and residencies include the Connecticut Art Fellowship, Connecticut Office of the Arts, and Bauhaus Dessau, Dessau, Germany, Artist-in-Residence and Permanent Installation.
Horstman has given many lectures and workshops on the Bauhaus, the work of Anni and Josef Albers, as well as his own work around the world.
He is education director of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation in Bethany, Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.