Seton Hill University’s Harlan Gallery has issued a call for entries for the upcoming art exhibit "Cultivations: Art Educators and Their Students."
Art educators working in middle schools and high schools in southwestern Pennsylvania are encouraged to submit one of their own artworks, as well as the artwork of one of their students, for the exhibition, which is scheduled for Oct. 20 to Nov. 18.
All mediums are accepted. All work must be ready to hang or install upon delivery. Awards will be presented to students in various categories.
The submission deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 12. Artwork of the educator and student should be submitted by the educator as JPEG files and emailed to Emily Franicola, director of Harlan Gallery, at harlangallery@setonhill.edu. The subject line of the email should read: Artwork Submission for “Cultivations.”
Attach a PDF or doc file listing the works of art in the order of your attachments first by artist, title, date, medium and dimensions. Please include the grade level of the student artist and the school district you are both from.
Selected artwork should be delivered on Saturday, Oct. 15, or Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artwork pickup is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 20. from noon to 4 p.m. Special arrangements can also be made by contacting Franicola at efranicola@setonhill.edu.
"Cultivations: Art Educators and Their Students" will be exhibited at the Harlan Gallery inside the Seton Hill University Arts Center, 205 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 18 with an opening reception scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The exhibit may be viewed during normal gallery hours: Monday through Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 1 to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
