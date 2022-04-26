The Seton Hill University Class of 2023 will hold the traditional Junior Class Tree Blessing Ceremony 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28, on the Administration Building front lawn.
This year, the junior class will dedicate its tree in memory of Maclean “Mac” Maund, a member of the Class of 2023, who died in a vehicle accident in January 2020 during his freshman year at Seton Hill. Maund, a Penn-Trafford High School graduate, was a member of the Seton Hill baseball team.
Since 1920, the junior class at Seton Hill University has planted a tree on campus. During the ceremony on April 28, the tree will be blessed, and friends, classmates and teammates of Mac will offer their memories of him.
At a later date, the tree will be planted as part of the second row of trees being added along Seton Hill Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.