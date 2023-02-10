Seton Hill appoints vice president for finance and administration and CFO

Seton Hill University President Mary C. Finger, Ed.D., Wednesday announced the appointment of Brent Jackson as the university’s vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. Jackson has served in this role on an interim basis since April 2022. His tenure begins immediately.
“We are pleased to have Brent Jackson continue the excellent work he has been doing for Seton Hill during his time as both the university’s controller and interim vice president for finance and administration and CFO,” Finger said in an email. “Brent’s extensive experience in finance both in education and industry are a tremendous asset as Seton Hill continues to look for ways to grow its academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels as well as expand campus facilities to meet the needs of students of today and the future.”
“Brent Jackson’s fiduciary leadership of Seton Hill University has been exceptional, and he has been engaged with University administration and the board of trustees on a number of endeavors that will continue Seton Hill’s strong financial standing and growth trajectory,” said Robert DeMichiei, retired UPMC executive vice president and chief financial officer and chair of the Finance and Business Affairs Committee of Seton Hill University’s board of trustees.
“It is an honor to be named Seton Hill’s vice president for finance and administration and CFO, and I looked forward to continuing to work with all members of the university community to ensure Seton Hill’s continued growth and strong financial standing,” Jackson said. “I am particularly proud that I have the opportunity to lead a tremendous group of professionals in the business office, maintenance and grounds, and public safety who are dedicated to Seton Hill and especially its students.”
Jackson joined Seton Hill in July 2019 as controller, where he has been responsible for accounting and financial reporting, audit oversight, strategic planning and budgeting, capital planning and new program financial analysis. Since last April, he has overseen financial operations of the university, including fiscal policy development, long-range financial planning, budget planning and reporting, business affairs and has overseen facilities, plant operations, and auxiliary operations as part of the President’s Council.
Moreover, Jackson has managed the completion of Seton Hill’s audit and has developed “strong working relationships with members of the board of trustees to ensure trustees have the information they need to make well-informed decisions regarding the implementation of new academic programs, capital projects, and financial strategies and objectives. He has been deeply engaged in ongoing and upcoming construction and renovation projects at Seton Hill.”
Jackson has 24 years of experience in accounting and finance, including in education and industry. Prior to joining Seton Hill, he served as accounting manager for Sewickley Academy, where he led efforts on budgeting, auditing and payroll. He also served in accounting, finance and analyst roles with Mon Valley Petroleum, Kings Restaurants, Rapidigm Inc., and General Nutrition Centers.
Jackson, who earned his Bachelor of Science in finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, lives in Liberty Borough, Allegheny County, with his wife, Aimee, and daughters, Gabi and Emma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.