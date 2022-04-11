Michele Laity, a senior at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, who is double-majoring in visual and performing arts (theater focus) and creative and professional writing, will mark her directing debut with her senior capstone production of scenes from “Almost, Maine” (by John Cariani).
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. for the April 13 and April 14 performances in Ferguson Theater (Smith Hall) on the Hempfield Township campus. A discussion will follow the April 14 performance. These performances are open to the public at no charge.
The Pittsburgh native who calls South Park her home chose the play because, “it focuses on matters of human connection — whether it’s good or bad. It feels like an important subject to re-introduce into the world today.”
Laity is directing an eight-member cast who will perform scenes from the play, including “The Prologue,” “Her Heart,” “Story of Hope,” “Seeing the Thing” and “The Epilogue.” The cast is supported by a four-person production crew. Both the cast and crew are comprised of Pitt-Greensburg students.
“Michele is a talented and thoughtful artist,” said Sheila Confer, Ed.D., director of the Academic Village who has worked with Laity in club and class activities. “I am excited to see what she has produced.”
In full, “Almost, Maine” is comprised of nine short plays that explore love and loss in a remote, mythical almost-town.
When the show debuted in 2004 at the Portland Stage Company (Portland, Maine), it broke box office records and garnered critical acclaim. Using playful and surreal experiences, Cariani builds his world around a cold and magical Midwinter Night where the citizens of Almost experience the life-altering power of the human heart.
Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis, the characters experience relationships ending, beginning and changing in this series of loosely connected tales of love that each have a touch of sorcery.
