Sarah Kim of Bolivar has been named the production team’s props artisan and a costume assistant for the fall 2022 Albright College Theatre production of “Tartuffe,” the Reading campus announced this week.
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim is a member of the Domino Players, studying fashion: costume design at Albright.
Considered by many to be his most scandalous play, a five-act version of “Tartuffe” was played once in 1667 and was subsequently banned by police and the archbishop. The classic comedy asks if we can ever really recognize virtue when we see it.
Born in 1622, Moliere (Jean-Baptiste Poquelin) was a French playwright, actor and poet known for stage comedies. Many of his plays, including “Tartuffe,” were labeled scandalous and were suppressed by the Roman Catholic Church. Today, Moliere is widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest writers.
Albright’s national award-winning theatre program has been invited to perform at Kennedy Festival II 11 times in the last 15 years.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
