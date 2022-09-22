Sarah Kim of Bolivar has been named projection assistant and booth crew member for the Albright College Theatre production of “The Big House,” showing Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, at 8 p.m., and Oct. 2, at 2 p.m., the Reading campus reported this week
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim is studying fashion: costume design at Albright.
Continuing the Domino Players’ tradition of premiering original work, this company-created piece explores the many faces of “home,” and investigates the different ways we construct, inhabit and engage with our families, our communities, our country, the places we call home and our shared digital worlds.
Albright’s national award-winning theatre program has been invited to perform at Kennedy Festival II 11 times in the last 15 years, according to the college.
