Sarah Kim of Bolivar was a member of the production team for the Albright College Theatre production of “Sensitive Guys,” Nov. 4-7, the Reading campus reported Monday.
Kim served as dresser for the production, performed in Wachovia Theatre. A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim is majoring in fashion/costume design at Albright.
“Sensitive Guys,” written by MJ Kaufman and directed by Andrea Hart, follows two student-led support groups working to mitigate sexual assault on a small college campus. While the Men’s Peer Education Group pushes its members to be conscious of their individual actions, the Survivor’s Support Group hopes to enact change on an institutional level. “Five women and non-binary performers inhabit all the roles in this compelling satire about gender roles and contemporary college life,” according to Albright.
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program they received from the school and a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the info for verification.
