Sarah Kim of Bolivar is completing an internship during the summer of 2022, Albright College, Reading, announced over the weekend.
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim is working as a costume technician with Southern Utah University while studying fashion: costume design at Albright College.
Internships are “part of Albright’s experiential learning approach to education that is personally relevant and connected to each student’s academic learning objectives. In addition to internships, Albright College students participate in experiences such as study abroad, service learning and undergraduate research.”
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper.
Students also must indicate which newspaper should receive the releases.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
