Sarah Kim of Bolivar gained experience as designer during Albright College’s 2022 New York Fashion Week runway show on Fifth Avenue, New York City, the Reading campus announced Wednesday.
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim is studying fashion: costume design at Albright.
Produced by alumnus R. Scott French ‘87 of VERY New York, the show boasted a crew of more than 50 Albright students and featured fashion designs by alumni and current Albright students.
Albright offers fashion-minded students Bachelor of Arts degrees in the areas of design, merchandising, costume design, and a combination of design and merchandising.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the information to the newspaper.
Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the information for verification.
