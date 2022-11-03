Sarah Kim of Bolivar has successfully completed the Albright College Experience program, having attended 12 Experience events designed to help students know the world, engage the world and understand the world, the Reading campus announced this week.
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, Kim is studying fashion: costume design at the college.
Experience credits are earned for attending one of a large number of cultural and academic events that range from lectures and exhibitions to concerts and theatrical performances on the Albright campus. The result is a student-driven learning experience in which each student chooses his or her own adventure.
Through a progression of courses aimed to expand each students’ intellectual and creative development, Albright’s scaffolding general education curriculum is designed to help Albright students know the world, engage the world and understand the world. The college’s general education components are uniquely arranged so that students follow a logical path of intellectual and skills development, with each component building on those that came before it.
Each of Albright’s Experience events aims to complement other components of the college’s general education.
Full-time Albright students are required to complete 12 Experience credits, which may be started as early as the first week on campus. The Experience requirement must be completed before students enroll in the final Synthesis capstone, which incorporates learning from all general education courses and Experience events that are pursued by each student.
