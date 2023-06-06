Marietta College's Sara Majorsky of Latrobe has been named to the spring 2023 dean's high honors list, the Marietta, Ohio, campus reported over the weekend.
"Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade-point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a dean's high honors list student for that semester."
Majorsky, who is majoring in "strategic communication with organizational comm/public relations" at Marietta, is a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
The college is located at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.