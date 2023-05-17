Marietta College’s Sara Majorsky of Latrobe was recognized during the 2023 commencement ceremony for being inducted into the National Society for Leadership and Success, the Marietta, Ohio, campus reported this week.
Majorsky majored in strategic communication with organizational comm/public relations and is a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
The National Society for Leadership and Success is “the nation’s largest leadership honor society.”
