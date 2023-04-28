Marietta College’s Sara Majorsky of Latrobe was recently inducted into Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communications Association’s official honor society, the Marietta, Ohio, campus reported Thursday. Majorsky is majoring in organizational communication and public relations and is scheduled to graduate from Marietta College in May 2023.
She is a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
The college campus is located at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers.
