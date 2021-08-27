The St. Vincent College Prevention Projects office this week announced the 2021-22 K-12 SAP (Student Assistance Program) training schedule.
Debra A. Rick, office manager, said, “The SAP training dates listed below are scheduled to be in-person trainings as long as state guidelines allow us to do so.
“SVCPP will be adhering to all safety practices, including social distancing. We will have ample space for everyone to feel safe.”
Lunch will be on your own each day of the training (11 a.m. to noon) Sept. 7, 8 and 9; Dec. 7, 8 and 9; March 17, 22 and 23, and May 17, 18 and 19.
All trainings will be held at St. Vincent College, Fred Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. daily. Training is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. days one and two and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. day three.
Cost is $340, which includes a SAP manual and afternoon refreshments.
To register for any of these trainings, contact the SVCPP office at 724-805-2050.
