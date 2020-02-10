Samantha Lynn Saloom of Ligonier (15658) was named to The University of Alabama president's list for fall 2019, the Tuscaloosa campus announced Friday.
A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall term at UA were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.
