Samantha Kline of Greensburg is one of 517 students named to Denison University’s 2019 fall semester dean’s list by Provost Kim Coplin, the Granville, Ohio, campus reported Thursday.
“Denison students thrive as they learn new modes of thought and are challenged to see the world in complex ways by faculty who share their own personal enthusiasm for research and scholarship,” said Coplin.
Denison students who achieve dean’s list status have “maintained a grade-point average of 3.7 or better (out of 4.0) for the semester.”
Kline is a member of the Denison Class of 2022.
