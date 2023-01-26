The students placed on the dean’s list of academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are “undergraduates who have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours,” SHSU announced Tuesday.
The university said it would like to recognize student Yelayna Rossi of Youngstown for earning the honor for the fall 2022 semester.
