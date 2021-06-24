St. Francis University, Loretto, Wednesday announced it congratulates more than 700 students who received their academic degrees May 8-9, including the following from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Meghan Albertelli, Latrobe, master’s degree, public health
Mia Capuzzi, Latrobe, bachelor of science degree, health science physician assistant
Lily Currie, Latrobe, bachelor of science, environmental engineering
Brittney Edgar, New Florence, bachelor of science, health science occupational therapy
Ashley Fearer, Greensburg, master’s, occupational therapy
Rachel Garbeglio, Latrobe, bachelor of science, biology
Madison Gruss, Derry, master’s, physician assistant science
Madalyn Harbaugh, Greensburg, bachelor of science, health science physician assistant
Abigail Hutchins, Greensburg, bachelor of science, health science physician assistant
Margaret Kallock, Greensburg, master’s, physician assistant science
Nicole Klejka, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science, nursing
Justina Nicely, Latrobe, bachelor of science, biology
Giovanni Palmieri, Ligonier, bachelor of science, cybersecurity
Hannah Pedder, Greensburg, bachelor of science, health science physician assistant
Maria Ridilla, Latrobe, master’s, occupational therapy
