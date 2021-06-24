St. Francis University, Loretto, Wednesday announced it congratulates more than 700 students who received their academic degrees May 8-9, including the following from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:

Meghan Albertelli, Latrobe, master’s degree, public health

Mia Capuzzi, Latrobe, bachelor of science degree, health science physician assistant

Lily Currie, Latrobe, bachelor of science, environmental engineering

Brittney Edgar, New Florence, bachelor of science, health science occupational therapy

Ashley Fearer, Greensburg, master’s, occupational therapy

Rachel Garbeglio, Latrobe, bachelor of science, biology

Madison Gruss, Derry, master’s, physician assistant science

Madalyn Harbaugh, Greensburg, bachelor of science, health science physician assistant

Abigail Hutchins, Greensburg, bachelor of science, health science physician assistant

Margaret Kallock, Greensburg, master’s, physician assistant science

Nicole Klejka, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science, nursing

Justina Nicely, Latrobe, bachelor of science, biology

Giovanni Palmieri, Ligonier, bachelor of science, cybersecurity

Hannah Pedder, Greensburg, bachelor of science, health science physician assistant

Maria Ridilla, Latrobe, master’s, occupational therapy

