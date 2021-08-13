Robert Hermann of Ligonier was named to the 2021 dean’s list at Union College, the Schenectady, New York, campus reported Thursday.
Hermann is a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in economics.
Comprised annually, the Union College dean’s list honors students who have “a grade-point average of 3.5 for the entire academic year and meet certain other requirements.”
Union College was founded in 1795 as the first college chartered by the New York State Board of Regents.
