Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York, this week announced its spring 2021 dean’s list.
Undergraduate students are eligible for RIT dean’s list if “their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credit hours of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of “incomplete,” NE, D or F, and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.”
The nine students from Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage who met this standard are:
David Wilson of Latrobe (15650), who is in the electrical mechanical engineering technology program.
Zack Buerger of Latrobe (15650), computer science program.
Sarah Dill of Greensburg (15601), computing security program.
Jason Stewart of Greensburg (15601), software engineering program.
Joey Testa of Latrobe (15650), electrical engineering program.
Isaac Kott of Latrobe (15650), mechanical engineering program.
Brayden LaVerde of Greensburg (15601), chemical engineering program.
Rachel Douglas of Latrobe (15650), biomedical engineering program.
Myles Douglas of Latrobe (15650), computational mathematics program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.