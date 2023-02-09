Riley Kwiatkowski of Greensburg graduated from The University of Tampa on Saturday, Dec. 16, the Tampa, Florida, campus reported Wednesday.
Kwiatkowski earned a curriculum and instruction degree.
The commencement ceremony included 985 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by Kim Morris, assistant professor of health sciences and human performance, and the student challenge speaker.
