Riley Edmundson of Saltsburg is a winner of the DCI Scholarship Program sponsored by Dialysis Clinic Inc., a nonprofit corporation.
The child of Amy Wano, Riley is majoring in early childhood education at Slippery Rock University. Riley’s school and community activities include being a food bank volunteer.
The DCI Scholarship Program was created to benefit the children of Dialysis Clinic Inc. employees. Five recipients were chosen to receive scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Dialysis Clinic Inc. is a nonprofit organization with 72 clinics in 16 states.
The DCI Scholarship Program is independently managed by Career Opportunities Through Education Inc., a nonprofit scholarship organization with an office in Audubon, New Jersey. All phases of the scholarship competition are managed by Scholarship Managers, a division of the organization.
