Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations to Pitt-Greensburg Campus Store

A new — but familiar — look will greet the campus community when they visit the Pitt-Greensburg Campus Store at the start of the academic year.
This past summer, representatives of Barnes & Noble College worked closely with Pitt-Greensburg staff to create a Pitt-themed retail space that provides an improved customer experience and fosters campus spirit.
“The physical aspect is much more customer-oriented and friendly,” explained John Chaump, regional manager for Barnes & Noble College. “The store feels more modern and displays our products better. There is also a better traffic flow, making it easier for customers to get in and out—allowing us to serve them better.”
Among the changes, the check-out area was relocated to create a wide open space with a defined wall for clothing display. Carpeting, new wall fixtures, and campus-themed graphics entirely recreate the space while increasing its efficiency.
Pitt-Greensburg and BNC will celebrate this remodel with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Wednesday, Aug. 31. Throughout the day, anyone stopping by the Campus Store will receive a coupon for 10% off one logoed item and have chances to win other prizes. Light refreshments will be served.
“Our partnership with Barnes & Noble College continues to play a key role in our commitment to providing the best possible services for our students, families and employees,” said Robert Gregerson, Ph.D., president of Pitt-Greensburg. “The Bobcat Book Bundle is one great example of how the partnership contributes to student success. We are also very excited about the new look of the campus store following this summer’s renovation. Stop by and check it out.”
Bill Fabyanic is the Campus Store manager. After working 19 years in the Point Park Bookstore and a total of 23 years for Barnes & Noble, he arrived at Pitt-Greensburg in January 2022. “I enjoy working with the students and representing Barnes & Noble,” he said. Together, he and assistant manager Stephen Englert strive to bring the best customer experience possible to shoppers. “Our goal is to provide all of the materials that students need to succeed,” said Fabyanic.
The Campus Store offers a selection of Pitt-branded and Pitt-Greensburg-branded clothing and accessories that are available both in the store at its Chambers Hall location and online.
The Campus Store also offers students the Bobcat Book Bundle. Previously known as First Day Complete, the program was renamed to embrace Pitt-Greensburg’s branding and to help students to feel school spirit and pride. The program provides the average student a savings of between 35% and 50% on the cost of their class materials.
By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, the Bobcat Book Bundle ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.
“Campus surveys tell us that seven out of 10 students say they would do better if they had their materials on the first day of class,” said Chaump. “The Bobcat Book Bundle program makes that happen.” An opt-out option allows students who have internships or clinical experiences to remove themselves from the program.
“Our partnership with Pitt-Greensburg is all about bringing school spirit and pride to the campus,” said Chaump. “It’s also about functionality and a new pickup window for the Bruiser Book Bundle speeds up the process.”
Ronna Colland, Pitt-Greensburg’s director of finance and risk management, agreed, “Barnes & Noble’s ability to provide educational resources is key to students having all of their course materials on the first day of class. Our goal for the Bobcat Book Bundle program is to make it easier for students to get their books in a timely manner while keeping the overall cost affordable.”
“Barnes & Noble’s commitment to students is the foundation of all we do,” said Chaump. “We want to be a complete support system to everyone on campus. We want them to feel comfortable and to be ‘wowed’ when they walk into the store. We want to help foster that connection to the campus through our offerings and service.”
