Rachel Ryan of Greensburg was named to the Miami University spring 2023 president’s list, the Oxford, Ohio, campus announced Tuesday.
“Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.”
Ryan is earning “a B.S. in Kin, Nutr and Health degree in kinesiology.”
