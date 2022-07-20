Endicott College, “the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students,” Tuesday announced its spring 2022 dean’s list includes one from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
Rachael Hines of New Alexandria is among the qualifiers. Hines is majoring in communication and is the daughter of Leslie Hines and Albert Hines.
In order to qualify for the Endicott dean’s list, a student “must obtain a minimum grade-point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below ‘C,’ have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester,” according to the Beverly, Massachusetts, campus.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that campus news come from colleges and universities. Students must fill out a release form, giving the school permission to send the info to the newspaper. Students also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases. Only in cases where the school does not send out releases will the Bulletin accept info from the student, but a copy of the letter/program/diploma they received from the school and a parent’s phone number must accompany the info for verification.
