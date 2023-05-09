University of Mount Union students were acknowledged at the institution’s annual Senior Recognition and Honors Convocation, the Alliance, Ohio, campus reported over the weekend.
Rachael Cooper of Greensburg was awarded The Ethel Mellinger Award at the 2023 Mount Union Honors Convocation.
This prize is awarded to “an outstanding senior who is to be licensed in elementary education.”
Each year, the convocation honors “graduating seniors and underclass students who have excelled academically, displayed excellent leadership skills and shown dedication to the University and community through outstanding community service initiatives.”
