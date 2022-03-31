PS Extension offers two new landscape workforce development online courses

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension has launched two new online courses, “Plant Identification and Usage: Vines” and “Plant Identification and Usage: Groundcovers” for landscapers, horticulture professionals, and avid gardeners.
• In the course “Plant Identification and Usage: Groundcovers,” landscapers learn to identify the most important genera and species of groundcovers used in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, the cultural requirements of groundcovers, common insect and disease problems, basic pruning requirements and timing, and how to select groundcovers with resistance to common problems.
• In “Plant Identification and Usage: Vines,” participants learn identification features of climbing vines of the Northeast and understand their botanical names and landscape usage, learn the cultural requirements of vines, understand the usage of climbing vines, and describe the basics of common insect and disease problems associated with vines.
Both courses qualify for Pennsylvania Certified Horticulturist continuing education units. These courses are ideal for people seeking employment in landscape design, installation, and maintenance and landscape businesses who want to provide additional training to experienced employees.
More information and registration for these two new online courses, as well as Penn State Extension’s library of Green Industry Professional Development Courses can be found at
https://extension.psu.edu/landscape-professional-development.
These courses were supported by the generous contributions of the Pennsylvania Landscape and Nursery Association.
