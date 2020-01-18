The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown this week announced its 2019 fall term dean’s list, which recognizes the accomplishments of 955 students representing 56 Pennsylvania counties, 12 states (including Pennsylvania) and five countries (including the United States).
To be eligible for dean’s list status, a Pitt-Johnstown student must have completed at least 12 credits and earned a minimum grade point average of 3.25. Students who achieved a 4.0 (“straight-A”) average are listed separately.
Students from the Bulletin coverage area who met these standards are:
Westmoreland County 4.0:
Acme: Jacob A. Adamrovich
Greensburg: Alexandra Belgiovane
Seward: Karissa Shomo
Westmoreland County 3.25-3.99:
Acme: Madalyn M. Puskar
Greensburg: Rachel J. Amundson, Kendall M. Belak, Kathryn Harry, Nicholas D. Kintz, Kayla M. McBeth, Samantha J. Rause, Hailey A. Stall, Corey R. Stouffer, Zackery A. Szolek
Latrobe: Sarah J. Burkhart, Mitchell D. Krinock, Abigail B. Laduke, Andrew T. Stipcak, Brandon N. Takitch, Michael C. Walstrom
Ligonier: Christopher T. Bridge, Catherine R. Cmar, Goran T. Ferlan, Nicklas S. Gongaware, Courtney Schrock, Jordan S. Shaulis, Trey R. Stoner, Rachel V. Trice
New Florence: Trent D. Hepner, Easton J. Shetler
Rector: Lauren Clark
Seward: Dominic R. Eritano, Rachel C. Shoup
Indiana County 4.0:
Blairsville: Joseph W. Lasser
Indiana County 3.25-3.99:
Blairsville: Robert S. Bell, Cameron E. Doak, Joseph N. Ray
Saltsburg: Andrew J. Golik, Daniel B. Shirley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.