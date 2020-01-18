The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown this week announced its 2019 fall term dean’s list, which recognizes the accomplishments of 955 students representing 56 Pennsylvania counties, 12 states (including Pennsylvania) and five countries (including the United States).

To be eligible for dean’s list status, a Pitt-Johnstown student must have completed at least 12 credits and earned a minimum grade point average of 3.25. Students who achieved a 4.0 (“straight-A”) average are listed separately.

Students from the Bulletin coverage area who met these standards are:

Westmoreland County 4.0:

Acme: Jacob A. Adamrovich

Greensburg: Alexandra Belgiovane

Seward: Karissa Shomo

Westmoreland County 3.25-3.99:

Acme: Madalyn M. Puskar

Greensburg: Rachel J. Amundson, Kendall M. Belak, Kathryn Harry, Nicholas D. Kintz, Kayla M. McBeth, Samantha J. Rause, Hailey A. Stall, Corey R. Stouffer, Zackery A. Szolek

Latrobe: Sarah J. Burkhart, Mitchell D. Krinock, Abigail B. Laduke, Andrew T. Stipcak, Brandon N. Takitch, Michael C. Walstrom

Ligonier: Christopher T. Bridge, Catherine R. Cmar, Goran T. Ferlan, Nicklas S. Gongaware, Courtney Schrock, Jordan S. Shaulis, Trey R. Stoner, Rachel V. Trice

New Florence: Trent D. Hepner, Easton J. Shetler

Rector: Lauren Clark

Seward: Dominic R. Eritano, Rachel C. Shoup

Indiana County 4.0:

Blairsville: Joseph W. Lasser

Indiana County 3.25-3.99:

Blairsville: Robert S. Bell, Cameron E. Doak, Joseph N. Ray

Saltsburg: Andrew J. Golik, Daniel B. Shirley

