Pitt-Greensburg to host celebration of stories/storytellers in Storytellers’ Showcase Dec. 15

The writer Joan Didion said, “We tell ourselves stories in order to live.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. in Village Hall 118, students and faculty from Pitt-Greensburg will celebrate the life-affirming art and craft of stories during the Hempfield Township campus’ first-ever Storytellers’ Showcase.
The event, which is free and open to the campus community, will feature writers, poets, digital storytellers, and filmmakers. Students from the fall 2021 Digital Storytelling class will share digital stories and poems. Writers will read works of fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction. And two student-written and directed short film projects, created in Pitt-Greensburg’s Independent Film class, will premiere.
“In these times, when we’ve been forced to be distant from one another for so long, sharing stories is a heartfelt way to bring our community together,” said Lori Jakiela, professor of English and director of Pitt-Greensburg’s Creative and Professional Writing program. “The showcase also happens to fall during finals week, so it’s a great way for students and the entire campus community to regroup, breathe a little, and celebrate.”
A Q&A and reception will follow the showcase. Attendees will also be able to pick up free books, perfect for holiday reading or gifting, from the Take-a-Book table.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
For more information about the Storytellers’ Showcase, or about Pitt-Greensburg’s many courses in writing and storytelling, contact Jakiela at loj@pitt.edu or 724-836-7481.
