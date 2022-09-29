The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will host its 19th annual Graduate and Professional School Fair 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Chambers Hall Gymnasium, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield Township.
The fair is free; pre-registration is not required.
“This is a great networking opportunity for students who are interested in learning more about graduate and professional program, their requirements and the admission process,” said Marcy Yonkey, assistant director of Career Services at Pitt-Greensburg. “We invite members of the community who are interested in pursuing advanced degrees to visit, too.”
Students can meet with representatives from more than 40 regional schools in a wide variety of fields of study, including law, business, information science, health-related programs (physical therapy, occupational therapy, and physician assistant), teaching certification, and various areas of the liberal arts.
To see a complete list of schools and programs represented, visit www.greenburg.pitt.edu/gradfair.
Questions may be directed to Yonkey at 725-836-7812.
