Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company's 'Great American Trailer Park Musical' to open March 31

The Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company will present “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” (music and lyrics by David Nehls; book by Betsy Kelso) as its spring 2022 production.
The musical tells the story of what happens when an agoraphobe, a highway toll collector, and an exotic dancer on the run end up in a love triangle. With a variety of characters to help guide the narrative, the result is an informal sense of community that provides opportunities for broad comedy and confrontation where the audience learns about everyone’s dirty laundry.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 31, April 1 and 2 and 2 p.m. April 3 in Pitt-Greensburg’s Ferguson Theater (Smith Hall). Tickets, available only at the door, are $10 (regular) and $5 (students/seniors).
While the show may not be a familiar name to most people, the original “Great American Trailer Park Musical” opened off-Broadway in 2005 and played to sell-out crowds. More than a decade later, the production continues to draw sell-out crowds in nearly every state in the union and the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.
“We’re excited to be performing live theatre — not remote, not online — in front of an audience,” said Stephen A. Schrum, Ph.D., director of theatre and associate professor of theatre arts, who is collaborating with Chris Bartley, Pitt-Greensburg’s director of music, to produce the show.
Schrum explained that while superficially, the musical is a satire of the dwellers of trailer parks, it also depicts some very familiar human behaviors. “For instance, what happens to a married couple who falls on difficult times and can’t re-spark their relationship?” he noted. “What happens to a man tempted, as the ‘Squeeze song’ says, by the fruit of another? How does a young woman forced to survive on her own cope with life, even though the work she has chosen may stigmatize her in the views of others?”
The spring production is bittersweet for Schrum, because he will retire at the end of the academic year. “The song, ‘One Step Closer’ from this musical has a slightly different resonance for me than intended by the authors—because of my pending retirement,” explained Schrum. For 17 years, he has shared his love of theatre and the creative process with students through his classes and as the director of the campus theatre company. He has directed a total of 88 plays during his career, in addition to multiple one-acts and overseeing a couple of staged readings.
More importantly, he has mentored an even wider variety of students. “I’m still in contact with many of the students,” said Schrum. “Hearing of their success remains the greatest source of my job satisfaction. As I’ve always said, I could never have done what I do without them.”
On the academic side, Schrum designed Pitt-Greensburg’s Arts Entrepreneurship Certificate Program to help visual and performing arts majors to understand the business side of arts as well as prepare them to market themselves. He also created a course called Theatre Technology that incorporated digital audio, digital video and virtual worlds. When he arrived on campus in 2005, he joined the Interdisciplinary Arts faculty. Later the group would change the name of the program to the Visual and Performing Arts to better reflect its focus.
A nine-member cast will perform the musical on the Ferguson Theater stage:
Clayton E. Gregg V (Duke), is a second-year visual and performing arts major (theatre concentration) from Connellsville.
Amanda Henry (Jeannie Garstecki) is a first-year visual and performing arts major (theatre concentration) from Murrysville.
Cletus McConville II ’16 of Ligonier (Norbert Garstecki) returns to the Pitt-Greensburg stage as an alumnus, after appearing in seven Pitt-Greensburg shows as a visual and performing arts major (theatre concentration). Audiences may remember him as Mr. Witherspoon in “Arsenic and Old Lace,” ensemble in “Eleanor: An American Love Story,” The Devil in “Birth of Merlin,” Professor Quirrel in “A Very Potter Musical,” Dr. Jekyll AND Mr. Hyde in “Chemical Imbalance,” John Dodge in “Middletown” and Cervantes/Don Quixote/Alonso Quijana in “Man of La Mancha.” He also appeared as Polonius in Pitt-Greensburg’s Zoom performance of “Dark Hamlet” last year. McConville served as president of DPO, vice president of the Performing Arts Society, and as a Green Scholar for Schrum, acting as editor for a documentary film.
“Max” Moskowicz (Donna/”Pickles”) from Warrendale.
Olivia Policicchio (Betty), a junior political science major from Waynesboro.
Reilly Reis (Linoleum/Lin) is a third-year political science major from Woodland Hills.
Loryn Roadman (Trailer Park Angel/Ensemble) is a junior psychology major from Connellsville.
Kelci Sopko (Trailer Park Angel/Ensemble) is a junior anthropology major from Lower Burrell with minors in biology and music.
Madison Vogel (Pippi) from Penn Hills is majoring in psychology with a minor in theater arts.
Also participating as members of the production staff:
Schrum (director), associate professor of theatre arts at Pitt-Greensburg.
Christopher Bartley (music director) is instructor of music at Pitt-Greensburg, where he conducts the Pitt-Greensburg Chorale and Chamber Singers. He also serves as music director for university musical productions. He was recently appointed vice president of the Westmoreland Symphony board of directors, where he presides over its Friday Evening Music Club program.
Chloe Mager (stage manager) is a senior anthropology major and theatre minor from Camp Hill.
Olivia Richard (props master) is a first-year early childhood education major from McDonald.
Shianne Steck (assistant stage manager) is from Pittsburgh.
Elaine Fisher (costume designer/photographer) is a 2009 graduate of Pitt-Greensburg.
Jess Fitzpatrick (scenic designer) is a Pittsburgh-based scenic designer and artist.
Charles Lockridge (technical director), originally from Atlanta, Georgia.
