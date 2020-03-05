Pitt-Greensburg Miitary Friendly School for 10th year

Pitt-Greensburg has a chapter of the SALUTE Honor Society on campus. SALUTE is the only national honor society recognizing and honoring the service and the scholastic achievements of student veterans.
For the 10th consecutive year, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg has been designated a Military Friendly® School by Victory Media.
Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly® Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school.
More than 1,300 schools participated in the 2020-21 survey with 625 schools earning the designation from every state in the country. The complete list is published at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Pitt-Greensburg met and exceeded the Military Friendly Standards in all six categories: Academic Policies and Compliance, Admissions & Orientation, Culture & Commitment, Financial Aid & Assistance, and Graduation & Career.
On average, 45 to 50 student veterans attend Pitt-Greensburg. The community includes active military and those using military benefits as spouses or dependents of veterans or military personnel.
Pitt-Greensburg serves its military and veteran population through its SITREP Military and Veterans Services program, focusing on key areas of Service, Initiative, Transition, Resource, Education, and Partnership. The Veterans Action Team, comprised of a broad representation of campus departments and services, also maximizes the resources available to these students. Details about the opportunities available to veterans, spouses, or dependents at Pitt-Greensburg are available at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/veterans.
“The Veterans Action Team is committed to identifying opportunities and connections to help veterans transition to campus life here at Pitt-Greensburg, as well as to help them to succeed as students and transition to civilian careers after college,” said Lisa Reffner, the campus’ certifying official for Veterans benefits in Pitt-Greensburg’s Office of the Registrar. “We are advocates for our Veteran community and want to support these students in securing the benefits that will assist them in pursuing their degrees here at Pitt-Greensburg.”
Co-chairing the Veterans Services Action Team with Reffner is Alexander Bittner, assistant director for Admissions at Pitt-Greensburg. Both Reffner and Bittner are former military personnel and veterans. Reffner is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Bittner enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 17 and currently serves as an Army Reservist with the rank of specialist.
“In addition to the benefits available through Veterans Services, students may also participate in the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC),” said Bittner. “This program returned to Pitt-Greensburg in 2017 after a year’s absence. It offers scholarships and stipends to assist students in covering college expenses while providing excellent training to transition the students from cadets to commissioned officers in the U.S. Army.”
