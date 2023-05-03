Pitt-Greensburg graduates celebrate commencement

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg held its annual commencement Saturday, April 29, in Chambers Hall Gymnasium on the Finoli Drive, Hempfield Township, campus.
As in the recent past, two ceremonies (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) were held in order to allow students and their guests to sit together in small groups, creating a more personal experience for the students and their families. Faculty and staff individually escorted each family into the gymnasium, which further personalized the day’s experience.
Pitt-Greensburg’s com-mencement was live-streamed. Anyone desiring to view the ceremony from their personal computer, tablet computer, or smartphone, can visit www.greensburg.pitt.edu/commencement and click on the link for each ceremony.
Rick Fogle, retired dean of students, was the recipient of this year’s President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and was commencement speaker. Fogle, formerly of Monroeville, served as director and then dean of students for 37 years at Pitt-Greensburg. He was instrumental in building the services that are now available to students, including the Office of Student Services (now the Office of Student Life and Success), the Campus Counseling Center, the Office of Career Services, and the Campus Health Center. He also contributed to the development of Pitt-Greensburg’s NCAA Division III athletic program, which now fields 13 teams. He contributed to the planning of four residence halls. Partnering with professors Lillian Beeson and Nancy Estrada, he developed the original concept for the programming implemented at the Academic Village. He also was instrumental in the creation of the Freshman Seminar — now known as the Cornerstone Seminar — to help students to adjust to college during their first year. Fogle helped to plan the Chambers Hall Student Center, which is now a central location for students to gather and interact.
Fogle and his wife, Amy, also support the campus in other ways, funding the SGA Truex Study Aboard scholarship and the Fogle Family Educational Scholarship. Most recently, they showed their support for expanding and improving the campus’ athletic facilities by making an inaugural leadership gift toward the renovation of Pitt-Greensburg’s soccer field and the construction of a fieldhouse. He and his wife now call Ohio home.
In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Pitt-Greensburg, John Felice, a member of the Pitt-Greensburg Alumni Association board of directors and Greensburg entrepreneur, was recognized as one of the first students to enroll at Pitt-Greensburg in 1963. Felice spoke about his experience as a student at UPG in the 1960s.
Of the 283 students who are eligible to graduate, 229 students registered to participate in the 2023 commencement ceremonies.
A total of 116 graduates participated in the 10 a.m. ceremony. All of the Bachelor of Arts degree recipients and select Bachelor of Science degree recipients (Early Childhood Education, Secondary Education, Health Care Management, Management, Management: Accounting, Management: Information Systems, Information Technology, Public Policy) participated.
One hundred thirteen graduates participated in the 1 p.m. ceremony focusing on the remaining Bachelor of Science degrees (Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Information Technology, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Nursing, and Psychology).
As part of Pitt-Greensburg’s Legacy Diploma co-presentations, 21 students received their diplomas from Dr. Gregerson and members of their families who also hold degrees from the University of Pittsburgh or who are employed in the Pitt system. Pitt-Greensburg is the only campus in the Pitt system to offer this opportunity to graduates and their families. It is a visual illustration that Pitt-Greensburg graduates join a large “family” of graduates from the many schools and campuses that comprise the university. The Legacy Diploma presentations included the following from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
10 a.m. ceremony:
Lauren Ackinclose, an early childhood education major from Greensburg, whose Bachelor of Science degree was co-presented by her sister Dr. Kierstin Ackinclose DEN ’19.
Conner Brown, a criminal justice major from Greensburg, whose Bachelor of Arts degree was co-presented by his sister Camryn Brown ’22 NURS.
Alexia Hahn, an early childhood education major from Greensburg, whose Bachelor of Science degree was co-presented by her mother, Kim Hahn UPT 1998.
Kaylee Harris, an early childhood education major from Latrobe, whose Bachelor of Science degree was co-presented by her spouse, Geoff Critchfield UPG ’21.
Claire Smeltzer, an early childhood education major from Greensburg, whose Bachelor of Science degree was co-presented by her spouse, Douglas Smeltzer UPG ’17.
Ian Heath, an information technology major from Latrobe, whose Bachelor of Science degree was co-presented by his brother Connor Heath UPG ’20.
Rena Caruso, an early childhood education major from Greensburg, whose Bachelor of Science degree was co-presented by her grandparent Carolyn Stride Sterling NURS 1960.
Ryan Schaer, a criminal justice major from Greensburg, whose Bachelor of Arts degree was co-presented by his father, Donald Schaer UPG 1990, and mother, Angel Murray Schaer UPG 1993.
Cole Ball, a history major from Greensburg, whose Bachelor of Arts degree was co-presented by his father, Scott Ball SCI 1991, MS SCI 1993.
Marissa Wallace, a communication major from Greensburg, whose Bachelor of Arts degree was co-presented by her father, Bill Wallace Jr., UPG 1984.
1 p.m. ceremony
Veronica Braman, a nursing major from Greensburg, whose degree was co-presented by her father, Bryan Braman A&S ’21.
Jason Bush, a double major in mathematics and management from Greensburg, whose degree was co-presented by his mother, Cheryl Bush ENGR 1990, and father, Derek Bush CGS 1990.
Also of note:
Madalein Lorince of Mount Pleasant graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. She is the first student to graduate as a recipient of a four-year, full-tuition scholarship that was funded by Redstone Highlands. While a student at Pitt-Greensburg, Lorince worked at Redstone Highlands as a paid member of its staff (nurse’s aide certification paid by Redstone Highlands), and she will continue to work for two years in a full-time position as a registered nurse following graduation. (Graduates choosing not to accept a position with Redstone agree to pay back the scholarship funds awarded). As part of the scholarship agreement, Lorince was required to work a minimum of eight hours a week at Redstone Highlands and was able to schedule up to 30 hours a week, depending on her class schedule.
Student speaker:
10 a.m. ceremony: Jenna E. Kuba, who graduated summa cum laude with a major in early childhood education, from Latrobe.
