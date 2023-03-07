In 2019, Joyce Lin 2022 and Hunter Waltermire were selected out of a pool of applicants to receive the prestigious full-tuition scholarship to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Now, four years later, they are stepping into their post-graduate journeys.
Lin, a political science major with dual minors in legal psychology and creative and professional writing, graduated in three years. During her time on the Hempfield Township campus, she also earned the certificate in children’s literature. Now she is currently working as a legal assistant at the Allegheny County Courthouse (Pittsburgh) and will begin law school in August.
“Receiving the full-tuition scholarship is one of my proudest accomplishments because it paved the way for future opportunities,” said Lin, a Belle Vernon native. “I am so grateful for the scholarship because it relieved me of much debt stress and allowed me to devote more time toward my academic goals, which is a privilege to be able to do.”
Waltermire, from Marian Center, will graduate in April with a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish. He also minored in psychology.
“Receiving the full-tuition scholarship helped me in many direct and indirect ways to achieve my academic goals,” said Waltermire, who is part of the first class of students in the Pitt-Greensburg Honors Program. “I was able to focus on my learning without the stress of the cost of tuition. I grew up in a very rural area and was more than eager to apply for the scholarship when I found it during my college search.”
President of the Pre-Med Club and the Academic Village Senate, Waltermire added, “My plans after graduation are to attend medical school. My experience at Pitt-Greensburg has been one full of academic, personal, and social growth. The small campus environment with a prestigious university backing gave me the one-on-one attention necessary to help me reach my full potential during my time here.”
Lin also used her time on campus to explore her interests, saying, “The full-tuition scholarship gave me the freedom to grow outside of the classroom, which is something I hope every student gets the opportunity to experience.” She expanded her career and social interests by joining multiple clubs and organizations, as well as serving as an officer for some of them. “Those positions, such as serving as a community assistant and a vice house speaker [with the Student Government Association] taught me skills that have been useful in the career market.”
For high school students planning to attend college in fall 2023, there is still time to apply to Pitt-Greensburg and the full-tuition scholarship competition. Now in its sixth year, the program offers up to three full-tuition scholarships to qualified first-year students. The award covers the cost of in-state tuition for up to four years if the student meets the renewal criteria of maintaining a 3.5 or higher GPA (grade-point average) each academic year. This prestigious scholarship has a value of more than $54,000.
“Pitt-Greensburg recognizes that education is lifelong currency and gives the best returns,” said Mike Husenits, director of Admissions at Pitt-Greensburg. “We are committed to making the world-renowned Pitt education affordable.”
Students applying for the scholarship “must have achieved a cumulative high school GPA of 3.8 or higher at the time of application, must be US citizens, and must be admitted as full-time first-year students. It is highly recommended that applicants be in the top 10% to 20% of their graduating class or the first or second decile. Each applicant’s curriculum will be evaluated for Honors, Advanced Placement (AP), or College in High School classes. Exempt from the competition are pre-engineering students and dependent students of University of Pittsburgh employees. Dependent students of UPMC employees are eligible to compete and will forfeit the UPMC benefit if awarded the full-tuition scholarship.”
Full details about the application process and qualifications are available here: https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/full-tuition-scholarship.
To apply, students meeting the qualifications are asked to visit https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/full-tuition-scholarship to access the PDF form that provides the necessary steps, including the essay prompt and other materials to be submitted. Applications and supporting materials must be postmarked by 4 p.m. March 31, 2023, to receive consideration.
Finalists, selected based on their application and essay, will be notified no later than Friday, April 7, and invited to participate in a Zoom interview on April 10 or April 12. The winners will be notified by Friday, April 28.
