The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will host three experts who will unravel the mystery about CRISPR by discussing the facts, the myths and the ethical dilemmas surrounding this scientific breakthrough.
This event, which is open to the public at no charge, will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center at Pitt-Greensburg (150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield Township).
Brooke McClendon, Ph.D., research assistant professor, department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of Pittsburgh; Brother Albert Gahr, OSB, Ph.D., an associate professor of biology at St. Vincent College, and Dr. Kyle Orwig, Ph.D., Genome Editing, Transgenic, and Virus (GETV) Core director at Magee-Womens Research Institute, will lead the audience through presentations on the CRISPR technology, advancing from an elementary school-age understanding to a more advanced level.
Following the presentations will be a panel discussion on the ethics of CRISPR as well as a question-and-answer session with the audience.
CRISPR-Cas9, described as “one of the most exciting breakthroughs in technology since the mapping of the human genome, is a simple yet powerful tool that allows scientists to make precision edits to any DNA, whether bacterial or human.” CRISPR (pronounced “crisper”) stands for “clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats,” which are specialized regions of DNA. Cas-9 is an enzyme that cuts DNA acting as molecular scissors. CRISPR-Cas9 system provides scientists with a way to cut, edit, and then repair the DNA. CRISPR would allow scientists to accurately replace just a few faulty genes, making it possible to cure genetic disorders.
On the controversial side is the potential use of CRISPR to create genetically engineered humans. (http://www.pharmatimes.com/web_exclusives/the_controversy_over_gene-editing_1274582)
“Where do we draw the line between treatment and enhancement? How is this system being regulated? I have been asked these types of questions and, therefore, I wanted to bring a variety of panelists, who use CRISPR, to campus to explain and explore this topic,” saud Olivia Long, Ph.D., associate professor of biochemistry at Pitt-Greensburg, who created the event to both educate the audience on the science of CRISPR and explore the ethics of editing genomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.