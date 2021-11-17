The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is making dreams come true via its full-tuition scholarship competition. Now in its sixth year, the program offers three full-tuition scholarships to qualified first-year students matriculating in fall 2022.
The award covers the cost of in-state tuition for up to four years if the student meets the renewal criteria of maintaining a 3.5 GPA (grade-point average) each academic year. This prestigious scholarship has a value of more than $50,000.
“Pitt-Greensburg is committed to providing a world-renowned Pitt education at an affordable cost” said Mike Husenits, director of admissions at Pitt-Greensburg. “We recognize that an investment in education pays the best interest, and we strive to make a Pitt degree attainable for our students.”
Students applying for the scholarship “must have achieved a cumulative high school GPA of 3.8 or higher at the time of application, be in the top 10% to 20% of their graduating class or first or second decile, must be a U.S. citizen, and must be admitted as a full-time freshman student.”
Each applicant’s curriculum will be evaluated for Honors, AP, or College in High School classes. Exempt from the competition are pre-engineering students and dependent students of University of Pittsburgh or UPMC employees. Full details about the application process and qualifications are available here: https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/full-tuition-scholarship.
To apply, students meeting those qualifications are asked to visit https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/full-tuition-scholarship to access the PDF form that provides the necessary steps, including the essay prompt and other materials to be submitted.
Applications and supporting materials “must be postmarked by 5 p.m. March 31, 2022, to receive consideration.” Finalists will be invited to participate in an on-campus interview event on Saturday, April 16.
Winners will be notified by the end of Friday, April 29.
