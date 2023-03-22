Pitt-Greensburg earns 2023-24 Military Friendly® School Silver designation

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg has again earned Military Friendly® School designation, an honor it has held since 2012. Pitt-Greensburg received the Silver designation for 2023-24, the Hempfield Township campus reported this week.
The 2023-24 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer), and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“The Military Friendly designation demonstrates our commitment at Pitt-Greensburg to our veteran students, their families and the veteran community,” said Alex Bittner, associate director of Admissions at Pitt-Greensburg who also serves in the U.S. Army Reserve. “We are proud to be a Military Friendly designated university and will always strive to provide the best support, resources, and programs to our veteran population.”
Bittner and Lisa Reffner, a U.S. Air Force veteran who serves as Pitt-Greensburg’s Data and Registrar specialist and the school certifying official for military and veterans students, co-chair the campus’ Veterans Advisory Council and serve as the primary contacts for veteran and military-affiliated students and their families.
“The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg supports our veterans and military-affiliated students through a combination of military-forward initiatives, such as the S.I.T.R.E.P. Military & Veteran Success Program, the GI Bill®, SALUTE Veterans Honor Society, Green Zone Workshops, our Veterans Advisory Council, and a cooperative relationship with regional and national Veterans Service organizations,” said Reffner. “Our program ethos charges us with providing key resources, professional development opportunities, and an inclusive campus community that lends itself to student success in achieving their individual, academic and professional goals.”
“Military Friendly® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. “Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”
For more information about Pitt-Greensburg student programs for veterans and military veteran programs, visit www.greensburg.pitt.edu/veterans.
The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources from more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate.
Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
