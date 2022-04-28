The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg commencement and legacy diploma co-presentations will take place Saturday, April 30. Two ceremonies will be held in Chambers Hall Gymnasium, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield Township.
Face coverings are not required, but attendees are welcome to wear face coverings based on their own comfort level and needs.
· 10 - 11 a.m. – A total of 92 graduates will participate, including all of the Bachelor of Arts degree recipients and select Bachelor of Science degree recipients (Early Childhood Education, Secondary Education, Healthcare Management, Management, Management: Accounting, Management: Information Systems, and Public Policy).
· 1 - 2 p.m. -- 98 graduates will participate, receiving Bachelor of Science degrees (Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Information Technology, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Nursing, and Psychology).
Students and their guests will enter together. Faculty and staff volunteers will escort the families to their assigned seats in the gymnasium. As in our other recent ceremonies, graduates will sit in an assigned “pod” with their guests.
Pitt-Greensburg’s commencement also will be live streamed. Anyone desiring to view the ceremony from their personal computer, tablet computer, or smart phone, can visit www.greensburg.pitt.edu/commencement Saturday, April 30, and click on the link for each ceremony to view the live stream.
Of the 258 students who are eligible to graduate, 190 students have registered to participate in the 2022 commencement ceremonies.
A representative group of faculty, staff, and dignitaries will participate in the ceremonies, including:
· Robert G. Gregerson, Ph.D., president of Pitt-Greensburg
· Jacqueline Horrall, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs at Pitt-Greensburg
· (10 a.m.) Stacey Triplette, Ph.D., associate professor of Spanish and French, in the role of grand marshal
· (1 p.m.) Geoff Wood, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology, in the role of grand marshal
· (10 a.m.) Jessica Knepper, Ed.D., visiting instructor of education, and Stephen A. Schrum, Ph.D., associate professor of theatre arts, in the roles of student marshals
· (1 p.m.) Logan Johnson, Ph.D., assistant professor of biology, and Dean Nelson, Ph.D., associate professor of statistics, in the roles of student marshals
· Robert Najim, ’93, CPA, CPIM, MBA, from Alverton, president of the Pitt-Greensburg Alumni Association board, will assist with the distribution of honor cords
· (10 a.m.) A. David Tilstone, Pitt-Greensburg advisory board chairman, of Export
· (1 p.m.) Michael Lordi, Pitt-Greensburg advisory board member, of Greensburg
· Student speakers:
10 a.m. ceremony: Hannah Florey, who is graduating summa cum laude with a major in English literature, from Greensburg
1 p.m. ceremony: Alicia Ciliberti, who is graduating summa cum laude with a degree in biological sciences, from Perryopolis
As part of Pitt-Greensburg’s legacy diploma co-presentations, 21 students will receive their diplomas from Dr. Gregerson and members of their families who also hold degrees from Pitt or who are employed in the Pitt system. Pitt-Greensburg is the only campus in the Pitt system to offer this opportunity to graduates and their families. It is a visual illustration that Pitt-Greensburg graduates join a large “family” of graduates from the many schools and campuses that comprise the university. The legacy diploma presentations will include the following from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area:
10 a.m. ceremony (Early Childhood Education, Secondary Education, Healthcare Management, Management, Management: Accounting, Management: Information Systems, and Public Policy):
· Sanjar Birdseye, a management: information systems major from Greensburg, whose degree will be co-presented by Susan McKeever, his godmother and an adjunct faculty member at Pitt-Greensburg.
· Kayla Fencil, an early childhood education major from Greensburg, whose degree will be co-presented by her brother Nathan Fencil ’14.
· Zachary Johnston, a management accounting major from Greensburg, whose degree will be co-presented by his mother Nicole Salego Johnston ’91.
· Lauren Kertis, a secondary education major from Greensburg, whose degree will be co-presented by her father Jeffrey Kertis ENGR ’91, ENGR ’96.
· Ashley Wagner, a healthcare management major from Greensburg, whose degree will be co-presented by her mother Michelle Bucchi Moore NURS ’92 and her sister Kayla Wahl ’19.
1 p.m. ceremony (Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Information Technology, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Nursing, and Psychology):
· Alan Davis, a mathematics major from New Alexandria, whose degree will be co-presented by his grandfather Bruce Mickinak.
