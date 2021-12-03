Pitt-Greensburg Chorale & Chamber Singers to perform tonight

After a year of performing in the virtual realm, the Pitt-Greensburg Chorale and Chamber Singers are performing in front of a live audience for the second day in a row Friday, Dec. 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center on the Hempfield Township campus.
The performances are free and open to the public. Attendees should note that COVID-19 mitigation guidelines remain in effect, and face masks are required to be worn indoors. The Friday (Dec. 3) performance will also be live-streamed.
“We’ll be exploring the Liebeslieder Waltzes by Johannes Brahms,” said Chris Bartley, director of the music program at Pitt-Greensburg. “Another highlight will be the performance of Gwyneth Walker’s ‘Sing Evermore.’”
In addition to the choral part of the program, this year’s fall concert will include performances by students participating in the campus voice and piano program.
