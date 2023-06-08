Pennsylvania Western University, California campus, Tuesday released the names/hometowns of students who have been named to its dean's list for the 2023 spring semester.
"Over 3,500 Pennsylvania Western University students earned placement on the dean's list. Degree-seeking undergraduate students who achieve high academic standards are identified in accordance with the following criteria:
"The student must earn a minimum semester GPA (grade-point average) of 3.40.
"The student must earn a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester, not including credits by proficiency examinations, incomplete grades, temporary grades (e.g., not reported), or satisfactory/unsatisfactory grades."
Students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area who met this standard are:
Kelly Gillis of Greensburg,
Taylor Barr of Acme,
Max Kaufer of Greensburg,
Grace Maust of Ligonier,
Jessica Aul of Greensburg,
Rachel Suszek of Greensburg,
Tianna Shook of Greensburg,
Taryn Ward of Mount Pleasant,
Braden Staats of Blairsville,
Tyler Pickup of Bolivar,
Alexandra Fernandez of Acme,
Hailey Staschak of Latrobe,
Cody Miller of Greensburg,
Derrica Kuhns of Latrobe,
Xavier Rolin of Latrobe,
Ashlyn Hornick of Mount Pleasant,
Tatum Hoffman of Ligonier,
Stephen Conko of Mount Pleasant,
Bailey Popovich of Seward,
Alexander Wigle of Greensburg,
Yalena Craig of Greensburg,
Joseph Ream of Champion,
Paige Eperjesi of Mount Pleasant,
Ruby Miller of Latrobe,
Amy Grosser of Greensburg,
Caile Greco of New Alexandria,
Jacob Lawrence-Julian of Greensburg,
Joshua Bittner of Greensburg,
Ciera Mercurio of New Alexandria,
Zachary Vanek of Greensburg,
Jake Kramer of Greensburg,
Jalen Page of Greensburg,
Hannah Young of Greensburg,
Zachary Lynch of Greensburg,
Maria Carney of Ligonier,
Julia Jubas of Champion,
Renee Meyers of Latrobe,
Elizabeth McCloy of Mount Pleasant,
Sarah Lebo of Greensburg,
Kaitlin Iverson of Greensburg,
Makayla Munchinski of Greensburg,
Alexis Hayes of Latrobe,
Emily Bednar of Mount Pleasant,
Jessica Huemme of New Alexandria,
Justin Bibel of Acme,
Ryan Bompiani of Greensburg,
Amberly Weiers of Greensburg,
Lillian Weinhauer of Ligonier,
Owen Wehner of Acme,
Elena Sarp of Latrobe,
Laney Urban of Saltsburg,
Lindsey Kaputa of Mount Pleasant,
Leah Perry of Latrobe,
Josephine Beckerleg of Greensburg,
Jessica Izzo of New Alexandria,
Kora Malie of Greensburg,
Skylar Shank of Hostetter,
Emilee Steffey of Blairsville,
Bethany Havrilla of Latrobe,
Jillian Bowman of Greensburg,
Jenna Uncapher of Greensburg,
Alayzha Santella of Latrobe,
Sarah Vasinko of Latrobe,
Blake Tonkin of Blairsville,
Emily Campbell of Greensburg,
Rose Butina of Latrobe,
Mia Parise of Greensburg,
Tyler Hironimus of Latrobe,
Djay Williams of Latrobe,
Hannah Schweiger of Greensburg,
Annika Carter of Latrobe,
Hannah Blackburn of Greensburg,
Drew Kaczmarkiewicz of Latrobe.
PennWest extends "congratulations to all students named to the spring 2023 dean's list."
